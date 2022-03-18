Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.25. 585,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

