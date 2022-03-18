Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $359.17 million and $19.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003996 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,633,363 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

