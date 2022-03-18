Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 in the last ninety days.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,968. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.