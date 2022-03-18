VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Up 1.1%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.80. 7,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

The company has a market cap of C$378.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.69.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

