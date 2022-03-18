DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 5.6%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
DATATRAK International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRK)
