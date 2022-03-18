Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

