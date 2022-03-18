Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Stock Price Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65.
About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)
Read More
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.