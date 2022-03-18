EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading 16.5% Higher

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 14,740,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 22,141,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EQTEC from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

