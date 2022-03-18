Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 66,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

