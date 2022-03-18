Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to “Hold”

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 625,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,029. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Latch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

