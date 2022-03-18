Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 111,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,853. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.