Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $7.20-7.30 EPS.

NUE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,553. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.