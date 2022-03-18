Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

T stock remained flat at $$23.19 during midday trading on Thursday. 30,595,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,692,391. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.