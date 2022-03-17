$220.25 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to report $220.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Criteo posted sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 206,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,326. Criteo has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.