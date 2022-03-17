Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce $250.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.03 million and the lowest is $244.29 million. PRA Group posted sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $977.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,991. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PRA Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.