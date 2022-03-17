Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

NYSE CLH traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 707,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,080. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

