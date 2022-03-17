Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,048. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,869,063 shares of company stock worth $536,810,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

