WHALE Price Hits $5.65 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00013960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and approximately $623,523.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.42 or 0.06878617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.22 or 1.00048785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040047 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

