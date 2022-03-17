Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $6,490,500.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.63. 3,366,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

