MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 198.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,586. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.