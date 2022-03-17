$767.03 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will announce $767.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $818.70 million and the lowest is $668.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,385. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 23,574,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,905,176. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.