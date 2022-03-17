PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

PD stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 6,413,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

