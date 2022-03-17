$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 867,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.