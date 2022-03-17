Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

PHM traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,319. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

