Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$7.25 EPS.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $190,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jabil by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.