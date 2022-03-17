Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will post sales of $342.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,586,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 203,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. 309,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,441. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

