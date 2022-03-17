Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will announce $107.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.41 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $429.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $487.98 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $516.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 4,951,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

