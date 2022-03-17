Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.52 million to $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $80.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 28.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,270. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $784.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

