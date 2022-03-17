Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $4.57 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. AT&T accounts for 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$23.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,595,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,692,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

