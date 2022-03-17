Michelle Philpot Sells 384 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $11,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 6,659,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

