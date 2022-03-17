Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 4,696 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZS traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

