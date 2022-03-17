Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post $309.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.94. 59,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,873. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.24. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

