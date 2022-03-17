Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 600,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,419. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

