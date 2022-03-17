$12.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will report $12.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.28 billion and the highest is $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,513. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

