Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $572.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,723. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

