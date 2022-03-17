Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $329.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.80 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $308.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MSA stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.07. 62,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,175,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MSA Safety by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.