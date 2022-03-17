New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.98. The stock had a trading volume of 294,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day moving average is $407.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

