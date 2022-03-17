Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,115. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

