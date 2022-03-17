Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce $110.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $470.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $472.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.18 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $517.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Clarus stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 183,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 564,979 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Clarus by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.