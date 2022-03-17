ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.05 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

