Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $589.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.70 million and the highest is $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 1,164,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $52.34.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,412,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,389,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

