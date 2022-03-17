Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NWPX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,845. The firm has a market cap of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

