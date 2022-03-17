Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.
NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Markforged has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.59.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 471,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Markforged by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markforged by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.