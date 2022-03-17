Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Markforged has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 471,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Markforged by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markforged by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

