Showcase (SHO) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Showcase (SHO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Showcase has a market cap of $76,186.96 and $22,077.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.16 or 0.06893429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,508.22 or 0.99973056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

