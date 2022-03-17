Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,712. Entergy has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

