Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells 4,186 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $206,567.37.

Shares of WLDN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 99,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,997. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

