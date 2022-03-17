Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 12,019,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,770. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.