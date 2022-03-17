Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after acquiring an additional 286,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.14. 1,599,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.