New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NEM traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,649. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

