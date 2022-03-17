HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

HYRE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 172,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HyreCar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HyreCar by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HyreCar by 136.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

